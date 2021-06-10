New Barbie Line Made From Recycled Ocean-Bound Plastic

Mattel Inc. has debuted Barbie Loves the Ocean, its first fashion doll line made from recycled ocean-bound plastic, meaning its plastic parts are made from 90% plastic sourced within 50 kilometers of waterways in areas lacking formal waste collection systems. Mattel said the launch, which includes three dolls and an accompanying beach shack playset and accessories, is in line with its goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all its products and packaging by 2030.

“This Barbie launch is another addition to Mattel’s growing portfolio of purpose-driven brands that inspire environmental consciousness with our consumer as a key focus,” said Richard Dickson, president and chief operating officer for El Segundo, Calif.-based Mattel. “At Mattel, we empower the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. We take this responsibility seriously and are continuing to do our part to ensure kids can inherit a world that’s full of potential, too.”

Mattel said the Barbie brands remains dedicated to sustainability in the following ways:

• Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) goal: Barbie aims to achieve95% recycled or FSC-certified paper and wood fiber materials used in packaging by the end of 2021.

• New Barbie vlogger episode: “Barbie Shares How We Can All Protect the Planet,” a new vlog on Barbie’s YouTube vlogger series, teaches kids about the importance of taking care of the planet and everyday habit changes they can make to create an impact.

• “The Future of Pink Is Green” new brand campaign: The campaign will leverage the brand’s association of pink alongside the association of green to educate kids on the importance of sustainability in an easy way.

• Limited-edition 4ocean x Barbie bracelet: Barbie is teaming up with 4ocean, a purpose-driven business on a mission to end the ocean plastic crisis, to launch a limited-edition 4ocean x Barbie bracelet in signature pink made with post-consumer recycled materials and hand-assembled by artisans in Bali. For every bracelet sold, 4ocean will pull 1 pound of trash from oceans, rivers and coastlines and contribute educational materials to inspire and empower the next generation.

“Our 62-year legacy is steeped in evolution, as we consistently drive forward initiatives designed to better reflect the world kids see around them,” said Lisa McKnight, a senior vice president for Mattel. “Barbie Loves the Ocean is a prime example of sustainable innovations we’ll make as part of creating a future environment where kids can thrive. We are passionate about leveraging the scope and reach of our global platform to inspire kids to be a part of the change they want to see in the world.”

The Barbie program is one of many launches supporting Mattel’s goal to use 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials in all products and packaging by 2030. Other efforts include the recently launched Mattel PlayBack, a toy takeback program designed to recover and reuse materials from old Mattel toys for future Mattel products, and Drive Toward a Better Future, Mattel’s product roadmap to make all Matchbox die-cast cars, playsets and packaging with 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials by 2030.