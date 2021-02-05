New Data: Orders Grow While Manufacturing Jobs Decline

iStock/Andrii Yalanskyi

New manufacturing orders increased 1.1% in December, the U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday. That was not as robust as the 1.3% growth seen in November, but it nevertheless exceeded expectations.

The positive trend appeared to be driven at least partly by last year’s drastic change in work habits, combined with an e-commerce boom as people sought to furnish and equip their home work spaces. “Manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy, has been driven by strong demand for goods such as electronics and furniture as 23.7% of the labor force works from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Reuters reported.

The news service also noted that “business spending on equipment increased robustly for a second straight quarter in the fourth quarter, contributing to the economy’s 4% annualized growth rate during that period.”

However, a months-long streak of rising manufacturing employment ended in January, at least temporarily. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said factory employment declined by 10,000 jobs in the first month of the new year.

The declines were mostly felt by manufacturers of durable goods. Jobs related to the production of non-durable goods such as clothing and consumer packaged goods actually added about 7,000 jobs in January.