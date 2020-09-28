New Hiring App Focuses on Manufacturing, Retail Jobs

Sisters Deborah Gladney and Angela Muhwezi-Hall recently launched the QuickHire app that was designed to be similar to a dating app: Users swipe left or right on job postings in the area.

QuickHire matches job seekers with jobs that may not require a college degree, such as those in manufacturing, service or retail. The sisters had the idea for the Wichita, Kan.-based company years ago but never moved forward with the business.

When the coronavirus pandemic caused massive layoffs in March, Gladney and Muhwezi-Hall said it was the right time to introduce their business. The sisters hope to help people impacted by severe layoffs in industries like service, retail and hospitality, according to The Wichita Eagle.

“The job search process in those fields isn’t always as uniform like it is in more traditional employment settings,” Muhwezi-Hall said. “Sometimes workers have to go in-person to ask if a company is even hiring. They aren’t as likely to see a posting for a server at a restaurant on LinkedIn as they are to hear about it by word of mouth. The app aims to change that and build more respect for service sector jobs along the way.”

Job seekers can post a resume or record a 30-second introductory video for their profile. QuickHire can be used by job seekers throughout the country by typing in their zip code to get local openings.