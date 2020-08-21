One Food Tech Company is on a ‘Journey’ to Create Sustainable Recipes for Food Manufacturers

Journey Foods wants to help shape the future of the packaged foods industry with its JourneyAI platform. (iStock/metamorworks)

Journey Foods is on a mission to help shape the future of the $3 trillion packaged foods industry. The company created the JourneyAI platform to catalog and track nutritional properties and solve development efficiencies for food manufacturers.

The company’s software uses machine learning, artificial intelligence, data scraping and cohort analysis to recommend the most nutritious and more sustainable ingredients for food companies, such as its partners Ingredion and Unilever, according to GreenBiz.

According to Journey Foods owner Riana Lynn, when a food company wants to move to a gluten-free or plant-based version of one of its core products, the process takes a lot of trial and error. JourneyAI is designed to recommend the most suitable almond flour or vegan butter alternative, helping the business save time, money and resources in the formulating and reformulating process.

“We’re making sure that the cost and sustainability and nutrition match for that product,” Lynn said. “We can make sure that the cost is right and availability of alternatives are right, so the customer can buy an improved product without a lot of waste.”