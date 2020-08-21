PepsiCo Opens New Sales and Distribution Center to Improve Customer Service

PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) recently opened its new state-of-the-art, custom built sales and distribution center on the southeast side of Indianapolis, spanning 200,000 square feet across nearly 25 acres. The new facility will enhance its service to customers in the region and beyond, featuring new innovations in technology and delivery systems that allow for new chilled, direct-to-store delivery.

The new technology will help unlock 150 new routes for delivery and greatly reduce the overall carbon footprint of business operations in the market via mile reduction, PBNA said. The company used tractor-trailer trucks for large deliveries to grocery stores and smaller trucks to deliver to convenience stores. Now, one semi-truck with a liftgate allows for the delivery to both locations.

The soft drink maker said the new facility has created 30 new jobs and helps to retain nearly 470 current, full-time employees who will transfer from Pepsi’s other warehouse facilities.

Rich Tompkins, president of PBNA — north division, told Inside Indiana that the company is making and selling a lot more cans and bottles than it did last year. “Candidly, the reason why we built this warehouse is that we were running out of sales and distribution space because the warehouse was attached to the production location,” he said.