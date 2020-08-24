Startup Uses Food Sanitation Techniques to Fight COVID-19

Safe Science combines advanced sanitation techniques with direct communications to inform property owners or employers when facilities are safe to use. (iStock/Smederevac)

Safe Science, a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based startup, is applying sanitation techniques used in the food processing industry to a broader range of facilities to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.

The facility health service launched in May with experts from major national food companies. It combines advanced sanitation techniques with direct communications to inform property owners or employers when facilities are safe to use.

“We saw a gap in the market where people were turning to basically janitorial services or sometimes building remediation services,” Safe Science General Manager Jeremy Lehman told MiBiz. “They didn’t have the scientific basis or grounding for what they were doing.”

The company has about 40 customers including governments, manufacturers, offices, residentials, restaurants, retail and schools. Its “triple sanitizing protocol” helps stop the spread of the coronavirus while Safe Science’s scientists have experience remediating other pathogens such as listeria, e. coli and norovirus.

“The techniques have been used for years at these sophisticated food processors,” Lehman said. “That’s an industry that’s had to face these challenges forever.” Safe Science’s 16-employee team includes former food chemists at Kellogg Co. and Sara Lee Corp. The chemists are also state-licensed sanitarians.