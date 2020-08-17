Stock Price Skyrockets for Bill Gates-Backed German Biotech Company that Wants to ‘Revolutionize Medicine’

CureVac is one of many biotech companies working on a COVID-19 vaccine. (iStock/howtogoto)

CureVac, a German biotechnology company working on a potential vaccine for the coronavirus, went public on Friday starting at $16 per share and climbed 249% on the first day.

Backed by Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates, the company said in a regulatory filing that it will use the proceeds from its initial public offering (IPO) for research and development, expanding its manufacturing capabilities and to fund the clinical development of its potential coronavirus vaccine through the completion of its Phase 3 trial.

“Our vision is to revolutionize medicine and open new avenues for developing therapies by enabling the body to make its own drugs,” the company said.

In 2015, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation invested $40 million in CureVac, according to CNN. CureVac is one of many biotech companies working on a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the company’s website, it is developing a vaccine based on its “mRNA technology that is especially suitable to provide a rapid response to this viral outbreak situation. All our internal efforts are focused on this challenge with the goal to reach, help and protect people all over the globe: We declared COVID-19 our core project.”

CureVac’s mRNA technology “instructs the body to activate its own defense mechanism,” the company explained. The company will use the messenger substance that mRNA contains to produce proteins. The company will program this messenger with information about one protein of the coronavirus and inject it into the human body. The body will then register it as something unknown and active its immune cells to produce antibodies and T-cells against it.