Survey Sees Manufacturing ‘Digital Divide’ in Decade Ahead

iStock/Dilok Klaisataporn

Is your company “future proof?” This is an organization that feels it has the systems and technology in place to make it “very prepared” for the decade ahead and whatever disruptions might be in store.

A Salesforce survey of 750 manufacturing executives found that 36% fit this confident category. Most manufacturers (55%) reported they merely feel “adequately prepared” for the next 10 years. The remaining 9% admitted they felt “somewhat unprepared.”

Labeling something “future proof” seems a little like claiming an industry is “recession-proof” — you might not know whether you are correct until it is too late. However, Salesforce said companies in this category tend to have embraced cloud adoption, maintain strong relationships with channel partners and have diversified their sources of revenue.

Raise your paw if your company is ready for the future. (Salesforce)

“As manufacturers recover from the pandemic, it’s clear that there is a digital divide that has left some manufacturers prepared for the future of the industry and others struggling to meet evolving employee, partner and customer expectations,” commented Cindy Bolt, senior vice president of Salesforce Industries. “Manufacturers need to adopt the mindset of a technology company — moving operations to the cloud, leveraging automation, and creating digital experiences for the customer — to help position their companies for success over the next decade.”

Other findings from Salesforce’s research:

Manufacturers viewed certain customer-facing aspects of their business as most likely to be permanently changed by the pandemic. These include sales (57%) and customer service capabilities (56%).

Increasing process efficiencies and improving demand planning (both 88%) were among the most urgent changes manufacturers said their businesses needed.

