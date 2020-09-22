The Wahlbergs Want to Come Home with You …

Wahl Sauce is one of Chef Paul Wahlberg’s go-to ingredients.

Well, the famous brothers’ sauce, “Wahl Sauce,” does anyway.

Wahlburgers, the restaurant brand founded by brothers Paul, Donnie and Mark Wahlberg, collaborated with ARKK Food Company and Legacy Foods Manufacturing to package its signature sauce. Wahl Sauce hit select grocery stores across the country last month.

The 12-ounce bottles of Wahl Sauce joins the Wahlburgers At Home product line of proprietary beef blend offerings. The sauce is one of Chef Paul’s go-to ingredients. Shoppers will find Wahl Sauce located next to the Wahlburgers retail beef products in a store’s meat department.

“Ever since launching our Wahlburgers At Home product line, customers have been asking when they can buy Wahl Sauce,” Chef Paul Wahlberg said. “It has always been our mission to give our fans an opportunity to have a Wahlburgers experience at home, since many do not live near a restaurant. Wahl Sauce is served at the restaurant with our burgers, salads and sides, and we are excited that our customers can now discover their own creative ways to incorporate it into their family meals at home.”

The initial rollout included select locations of Jewel-Osco, Acme Markets and Hy-Vee. Supermarkets such as Meijer were expected to begin carrying Wahl Sauce soon.