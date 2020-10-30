Under Armour’s Revenue Flat, But That’s Not Bad News at All

Under Armour’s revenue for the third quarter ending Sept. 30 was flat at $1.4 billion compared to 2019’s third quarter. But that was good news, considering the impact the pandemic has had on the for the Baltimore-based company.

“Our third-quarter results reflect considerably better than expected performance due to higher demand and our strong execution, especially in North America,” said Under Armour President and CEO Patrik Frisk. “We believe that the critical mass of our transformational challenges is behind us, and we remain sharply focused on operational improvements and financial discipline to accelerate strategies to create sustainable, long-term growth for the Under Armour brand and our shareholders.”

Under Armour said wholesale revenue decreased 7% to $830 million and direct-to-consumer revenue increased 17% to $540 million, driven by continued strong growth in e-commerce.

North America revenue decreased 5% to $963 million, and international revenue increased 18% to $433 million.

Apparel revenue decreased 6% to $927 million, but footwear revenue increased 19% to $299 million. Accessories revenue increased 23% to $145 million.

The company said it ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $866 million.

Due to ongoing uncertainty related to COVID-19 and its potential effect on global markets, Under Armour said it expects material impacts on its business results for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021. For the fourth quarter, the company now expects revenue to be down at a low-teen percentage rate, versus the previous down 20 to 25% expectation.