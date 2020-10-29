United Airlines to Test Passengers for COVID-19

The airline will offer rapid tests to crew members and passengers over the age of two for free on select flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to Heathrow Airport in London. (iStock/ronniechua)

In an effort to help reassure passengers and convince government officials that testing could be a crucial part of reopening international travel, United Airlines will begin testing passengers for the coronavirus next month on select transatlantic flights.

The airline said it will offer rapid tests to crew members and passengers over the age of two for free on select flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to Heathrow Airport in London.

“We believe the ability to provide fast, same-day COVID-19 testing will play a vital role in safely reopening travel around the world and navigating quarantines and travel restrictions, particularly to key international destinations like London,” said Toby Enqvist, chief customer officer for United.

“Through this pilot program, we’ll guarantee that everyone on board has tested negative for COVID-19, adding another element to our layered approach to safety,” he added. “United will continue to lead on testing, while at the same time exploring new solutions that contribute to the safest travel experience possible.”

United is partnering with Premise Health, who will administer the rapid testing pilot program for the flight. The test will be given to passengers traveling on United Flight 14, departing at 7:15 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments for the test are required and customers are advised to schedule their tests at least three hours before their flight.

The airline will share customer feedback of this pilot program with both governments to “further demonstrate the effectiveness of these programs as an alternative to mandatory quarantines or duplicative travel restrictions.” United said it has seen a positive impact on travel demand and significant increase in customer load factors and revenue when testing options are available.

United and other airline companies have already been offering coronavirus testing to people traveling from mainland states to Hawaii, where those with a negative test can skip the state’s 14-day quarantine.