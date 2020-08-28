Wrangler’s New Sustainability Plan Cuts its Water Usage by 50%

Wrangler, a jeanswear and casual apparel company, is expanding the scope of its water conservation efforts with an updated sustainability goal to cut its usage in half by 2030.

The company said in April that it surpassed its original 2020 goal by saving more than 7 billion liters of water in the product finishing phase of its denim products since 2008. Wrangler’s updated goal targets the fiber production, fabric construction and product finishing phases of the denim supply chain, which encompasses more than 95% of the total water used throughout the production of a pair of jeans.

To achieve its new goal, Wrangleris collaborating with the Transformers Foundation to complete a comprehensive water balance study, which will analyze the denim industry’s water consumption by production phase. The study will address the inconsistency of water usage data in the denim supply chain globally and aims to provide reliable industry average benchmarks to the public and industry members.

“A renewed sustainability target creates an organizational focus that enables Wrangler to create meaningful change throughout the conservation of water resources,” said Roian Atwood, senior director of global sustainable business at Wrangler. “Because water is a shared resource, its conservation is also a shared responsibility. Working with the Transformers Foundation will help accelerate sustainability collaboration in our industry.”