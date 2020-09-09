Type to search

Agraria Celebrates 50 Years with New Packaging, New Products

September 9, 2020
Agraria is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with a modern new package design, and the introduction of a natural clean and green wellness product line.

The fragrance brand has redesigned its packaging on a clean canvas of white, bordered by its recognizable Agraria Tuscan yellow logo. The company said the visual statement brings a modern face to its classic fragrances. Each scent’s visual DNA is now featured on the interior lining of the box.

In addition to a new modern look, Los Angeles-based Agraria expanded its product line to include naturally derived products, including three hemp-based organic face, body and hair oils. Its body care line, A+, is a collection of 10 botanically derived hair and skincare products. A+ marks the brands’ expansion into the wellness category as each products’ ingredients are selected with a dedication to natural and clean. Products in the A+ line include Prebiotic Hand Sanitizer, Argan + Hemp Hair Oil and Prebiotic Hand Cream.

