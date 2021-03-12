Ethel’s Baking Co. Makes Products the ‘Old-Fashioned Way’

Shelby Township, Mich.-based Ethel’s Baking Co. has made available its gluten-free dessert bars for grocery retail nationwide. Ethel’s dessert bars are made with local, sustainably sourced ingredients, including hormone-free butter and cage-free eggs, using old-fashioned mixers. Each layer of every bar is baked separately to ensure perfect texture and taste, the company says. The bars are available in single-serve packages and clear multiple bar packs.

Founded by Jill Bommarito of Metro Detroit, Ethel’s is the namesake of her grandmother, Ethel St. John, who taught Jill to bake the old-fashioned way when she was a child. Jill — who is gluten free and has several family members who suffer from celiac disease — set out to continue her grandma’s legacy with baked goods that everyone around the table could enjoy, without sacrificing taste.

The dessert bars come in six flavors: Pecan Dandy, Cinnamon Crumble, Raspberry Crumble, Blondie, Turtle Dandy and Brownie.