Florida Company Offers Authentic, Organic Acaí From Brazil

Tropical Acaí LLC offers a range of authentic and organic acaí products. The Pompano Beach, Fla.-based operation imports the products from its parent company in Brazil for distribution in the United States to foodservice operators (juice bars, smoothie bowl shops, restaurants, etc.) and grocers (retail and wholesale). The company’s products are also available for private branding in grocery.

Authentic acaí — the small, purple berry cultivated from South American rainforests — can only be found in Brazil, which is the superfood’s native country, according to Tropical Acaí LLC, which sells everything from acaí in its pure form to acaí blender packs and acaí blender cubes to acaí sorbet. (Visit here for a full product listing.)

According to a study in the “Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry,” acaí “has been shown to be extremely powerful in its antioxidant properties.” The website Healthline.com touts acaí for being “loaded with powerful plant compounds” that act as antioxidants that can benefit the brain, heart and overall health. Acaí also delivers healthy fats and fiber.

Tropical Acaí began in Brazil about 17 years ago and established its U.S operation in Pompano Beach just over two years ago. The company relies on several third-party certifications to help back its products’ authenticity. For starters, all of its products use only organic ingredients and are certified USDA Organic and IBD Certified (the only Brazilian certifier of organic products). They are also Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Kosher and Certified Vegan, and the company’s manufacturing facility is certified to meet the world’s safest food-handling procedures, including the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFIS) and Safe Food 360.