Hofmann Sausage Adds Chicken Line

Hofmann Sausage Co. has introduced a line of chicken sausage in the following flavors: roasted red pepper and asiago; harvest apple; roasted garlic; and tomato and basil. Tops Friendly Markets in New York is the first major retailer to sell the Hofmann chicken sausage, which is now available to retail grocery stores as well as online direct to consumers at hofmannsausage.com.

“We have been wanting to create chicken sausage for quite some time but wanted to make sure that our recipes were just right,” said Ben Lipphardt, senior manager of operations for Hofmann Sausage Co. “These products are made with quality ingredients, and they are bursting with flavor.”

Hofmann Sausage Co. is located in Syracuse, N.Y., and is one of the oldest hot dog and sausage manufacturers in the U.S. — dating back to a meat market in 1861. Hofmann products are available in grocery retail, big box, convenience stores and restaurants in several states.