Intelligentsia Coffee Enters RTD Category

Intelligentsia Coffee has entered the ready-to-drink category with the launch of three beverages — cold coffee, oat latte and spiced oat latte. Chicago-based Intelligentsia said its commitment to sourcing the world’s best coffees has carried into the ready-to-drink category. The coffee in all three beverages is a blend of Ethiopian coffee from the company’s direct trade partners.

“One thing we said during the process of creating our ready-to-drink beverages was that we didn’t want to put drinks on the market just to keep up with everyone else, we wanted to enter this category with outstanding offerings that showcase Intelligentsia’s dedication to quality,” said James McLaughlin, CEO of Intelligentsia Coffee.

The company said the product line is inspired by customer favorites at Intelligentsia’s coffee bars. The cold coffee is brewed hot to express depth of aroma and complexity of flavors and flash chilled to preserve the coffee’s natural sweetness, according to the company. The oat latte is a creamy and rich latte that pairs Intelligentsia’s cold coffee with oat milk. The spiced oat latte is a spiced and sweetened oat beverage consumed widely across South America.