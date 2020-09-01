Justin’s Expands its Snacking Portfolio into the Refrigerated Category

Justin’s, the maker of nut butters, nut butter snacks and organic nut butter cups, is expanding its snack portfolio and entering the refrigerated bar category with new almond butter protein bars.

Available in three varieties — almond butter, honey almond butter and dark chocolate chip almond butter — the bars are made with 10 grams of plant-based protein, including Justin’s one-of-a-kind almond butter.

Justin’s refrigerated almond butter protein bars are non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free and have 40% less sugar than other refrigerated bars, according to the company. The almond butter protein bar variety is made with organic maple syrup, while the dark chocolate chip and honey varieties are made with organic honey.

Justin’s almond butter protein bars will be on shelves at Whole Foods and Target nationwide this month.