Pampers Introduces Hybrid Diaper

Pampers has created the Pure Protection Hybrid Diaper, its first diapering system that is part reusable, part disposable. The company said the Pure Protection Hybrid Diaper provides superior dryness and leak protection and uses 25% less disposable materials.

Pampers said its recent survey found that nearly half of all parents have tried cloth diapers but not as many continue to use them because leaks are common and changing them more frequently means more wash cycles. Pampers said the Pure Protection Hybrid Diaper combines what parents love about both cloth and disposable diapers by pairing soft, reusable cloth diaper covers with disposable inserts. Made to lock wetness away from skin for up to 12 hours, the Pure Protection Hybrid Diaper helps keep a baby’s skin dry and healthy while producing less waste.

“We’ve spent thousands of hours speaking with and listening to parents globally about what will best fit their needs,” said Marty Vanderstelt, senior vice president of Pampers’ North America baby care, a division of Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble. “That’s why we’ve created Pampers Pure Protection Hybrid for parents who want a diaper that produces less waste, but still seek the convenience and protection of a disposable diaper. Pampers Pure Protection Hybrid is one of our many steps forward in the journey to a sustainable planet, and a happy, healthy future for every baby.”