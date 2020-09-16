PepsiCo Wants to Help You Sleep

PepsiCo will launch a new sleep-aid drink called Driftwell nationwide in December that it said will help customers relax and unwind before bed.

The food and beverage maker’s employees came up with the idea for the new drink as part of an internal competition started last year by CEO Ramon Laguarta, according to CNBC. After the concept won, PepsiCo quickly made it a reality.

In fact, Emily Silver, vice president of innovation and capabilities at Pepsi’s North American beverages unit, said it is the fastest new product to ever come out of the company. And the timing couldn’t be better as doctors and dentists are reporting more cases of cracked teeth and insomnia because of the stress COVID-19 is putting on people.

“I think we’re launching this at a time when there’s more consumer interest than there previously was, given everything that’s going on from a macro perspective,” Silver said.

Driftwell, an enhanced water drink, contains 200 miligrams of L-theanine, an amino acid that’s found in green and black teas and some mushrooms. It contains 10% of the recommended daily value.

The 7.5-ounce mini cans with the tagline “Sip into relaxation” come in one flavor: blackberry lavender.