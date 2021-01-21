Plant-based Products Don’t Sacrifice Texture, Flavor

Los Angeles-based Longève has launched a line of Plant-based Protein Crumbles and Breadless Crumbs designed for those consumers with flexitarian diets. The meat substitute doesn’t sacrifice texture or flavor to attain a healthy, sustainable way of eating, according to the company.

Longève’s Plant-based Protein Crumbles are made from nutritious pea protein and deliver 20 grams of protein per serving. They’re easily reconstituted in hot water for five minutes for use in everything from chili and tacos to Bolognese sauce and curries. Longève Breadless Crumbs are made from 100% pea protein and can replace breadcrumbs in favorite recipes. The product features 7 grams of protein per serving.

“All of our products are clean label and made with minimal ingredients and no additives,” said Longève CEO and Founder Douglas Kantner. “We use 100% sustainable pea protein as the sole ingredient in our Plant-based Protein Crumbles and Plant-Based Breadless Crumbs, and we’re extremely proud of the fact that they’re Project Non-GMO Certified, Certified Gluten-Free, NSF-certified Plant-Base, and soy-free. That makes them one of the cleanest meat replacements on the market.”