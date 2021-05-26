Pompeian Expands Olive Oil, Vinegar Lines

Pompeian Inc. has expanded its olive oil and vinegar portfolios with three innovations to provide shoppers with a product for different tastes and cooking occasions. New innovations include Pompeian Organic Smooth Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Pompeian Rich Taste Olive Oil. The Baltimore-based company also debuted Pompeian Rosé Balsamic Vinegaran to its gourmet vinegar line.

Pompeian said it will introduce a fuller range of flavor experiences within the brand’s Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil line, with the addition of smooth and robust varietals. While the robust variety is full-bodied in flavor and meant for salads and marinades, the new smooth variety will have a milder taste.

Pompeian said it will also grow its olive oil line with three offerings that provide a progression in flavor intensity, designed with clear cooking occasions in mind. A simple swap for unhealthy cooking fats, the refreshed line includes Light Taste Olive Oil for frying and baking, Mild Taste Olive Oil for roasting and sautéing, and Rich Taste Olive Oil for grilling and sauces.