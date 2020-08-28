Type to search

T-Mobile’s New REVVL Smartphone Lineup Offers #5GforALL

August 28, 2020
More than ever before, people are turning to their mobile devices to stay connected. According to an eMarketer study, adults will spend more than three hours per day on smartphones in 2020. That’s a 13.9% increase over 2019.

However, the price of smartphones especially 5G-enabled devices — continues to rise. As a result, T-Mobile recently unveiled its next generation REVVL smartphone lineup that is designed to make 5G connectivity affordable for everyone.

“We’ve made incredible waves in 5G — with more coverage than AT&T and Verizon combined and the world’s first standalone 5G — but we knew to truly make #5GforALL a reality, we needed more affordable 5G smartphones,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “And that’s why we’re launching the REVVL 5G — to smash one of the last remaining hurdles keeping people from getting 5G, at a time when America needs reliable connectivity the most.”

Consumers switching or adding a line can get the REVVL 5G at T-Mobile for $200 after 24 bill credits — half off its regular $399.99 price.

