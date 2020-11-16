Type to search

Vitamin Shoppe Launches CBD Hemp Extract Products

November 16, 2020
The Vitamin Shoppe, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, has launched its first proprietary CBD hemp extract products under its Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe and plnt brands.

The Secaucus, N.Y.-based company said the new tincture and capsule formulas were produced to meet the growing consumer demand for accessible, high-quality CBD from trusted sources.

“Bringing these new CBD products to market is a decisive milestone in the expansion of our private brands business and The Vitamin Shoppe’s commitment to industry-leading innovation,” said Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe. “Our ingredient purity, unique CBD extraction methods, and rigorous testing guarantees the highest level of quality from farm to lab to shelf.”

Both the plnt and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe CBD product lines offer customers an easy-to-understand potency classification system with three tiers of strength, as well as solution-oriented blends that address specific need-states, according to the company.

