Whoopee Ti Yi Yo, Get Along Little 3-D Bioprinters

Aleph Farms/Technion-Israel Institute of Technology

Conscientious carnivores might be celebrating the news out of Israel this week that a research team successfully “cultivated” a slaughter-free ribeye steak using 3-D bioprinting technology and real, non-genetically engineered cow cells.

Aleph Farms last year announced it was close to commercial production of thin-cut beef steaks. The difference between those and its new steak is that the ribeye is produced with 3-D bioprinting technology, allowing it to be made thicker (and perhaps be served with a hearty Cabernet Sauvignon).

“Unlike 3-D printing technology, our 3-D bioprinting technology is the printing of actual living cells that are then incubated to grow, differentiate and interact, in order to acquire the texture and qualities of a real steak,” Aleph explained. “A proprietary system, similar to the vascularization that occurs naturally in tissues, enables the perfusion of nutrients across the thicker tissue and grants the steak with the similar shape and structure of its native form as found in livestock before and during cooking.”

Aleph Farms teamed with the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology on this latest protein product.

“With the realization of this milestone, we have broken the barriers to introducing new levels of variety into the cultivated meat cuts we can now produce,” said Technion Professor Shulamit Levenberg, a co-founder of Aleph. “As we look into the future of 3-D bioprinting, the opportunities are endless.”

