Woodstock Introduces Hot Sauces Sourced from Costa Rica

Woodstock has introduced a line of hot sauces sourced from Costa Rica that are manufactured in a carbon-neutral facility without any added sugar. The Providence, R.I.-based company says the non-GMO Project Verified sauces available nationwide complements its position in the organic and non-GMO condiment category.

“Shelf-stable hot sauces have grown over 30% in category dollar sales over the past year with the dramatic rise of at-home food occasions, a trend that we’ve seen continue into 2021,” said Amanda Helming, chief marketing officer for Woodstock. “The growth of the category has redefined what it means to be a hot sauce enthusiast to now include health-focused millennial consumers looking for an extra kick to enhance their meals. The new Woodstock hot sauces were created with that balance in mind, delivering the craveable heat with subtle tasting notes that transform a variety of items from eggs to tacos and salad dressings.”

The line of hot sauces includes four fiery flavors (Scoville is a measurement of the pungency of chili pepper):

• Scotch Bonnet (1,790 Scoville units with fruity, lightly acidic and slight garlic tasting notes).

• Habanero Pepper (7,900 Scoville units with sweet and sour, fruity and slight onion tasting notes).

• Ghost Pepper (33,000 Scoville units with acidic, salty, fruity and slight garlic tasting notes).

• Scorpion Pepper (57,000 Scoville units with acidic, salty, very fruity and extra-hot tasting notes).