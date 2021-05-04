Baba Black Tea Is Appeasing Consumers Where They Demand to be Appeased

The buzzword these days in the consumer-packaged goods world is “differentiation.” Baba Black Tea’s products are different, all right.

There’s a popular old saying by an unknown author that reads: “Tea is always a good idea.”

Kokil Chachra, president of Baba Black Tea, couldn’t agree more with the dictum. But Chachra, whose mother founded the St. Augustine, Fla.-based company in 2019, believes that now is a really good idea for the company’s tea.

Chachra’s not boasting, he’s just confident that — after putting in months of long days to get the company and products off the ground — the fruit-flavored instant tea is arriving at a favorable time and that consumers will embrace it for myriad reasons.

At a Premium

First, it’s premium instant black tea — from its origin to its taste to its ingredients to its convenience. While the word “premium” is tossed around a bit carelessly these days when it comes to certain products, Chachra has proof of the premiumness of his company’s products.

It starts with the tea’s roots, literally. We’re talking authentic Darjeeling black tea that’s grown in the Himalayan foothills of India, which are revered for their tea plantations. Darjeeling is a municipality in the Indian state of West Bengal. Since 2004, the term “Darjeeling tea” has been a registered geographical indication referring to tea products produced on certain estates in the region.

Commonly known as the “Champagne of Tea,” Darjeeling black tea is known for its delicate “muscatel flavor,” which is sweet with a spicy undertone that’s described as “musky.” It is also rich in antioxidants. “This particular black tea is very difficult to find in the U.S.,” Chachra says.

Chachra was able to secure the Darjeeling black tea from India because of his family’s business connections in the country, including his father and mother who have strong business relationships there after spending several years as hoteliers in India.

The black tea leaves are harvested at their peak by people who approach their jobs as a craft, Chachra says. “Some of these people have been working in the growing fields for 50 years,” he adds. “It’s not a job that they just go and do every day; they specialize in it.”

In Good Taste

Chachra didn’t want to mask the black tea’s vintage flavor in his products, but he wanted to add more flavoring and a tad of sweetness. The last thing he wanted was a me-too product that contained 40 grams or more of sugar per serving. Hence, taste is yet another differentiator with the tea.

Baba Black Tea comes in four flavors — peach, mango, lemon and strawberry. The flavors are subtle and complement the black tea flavor. “Subtle” is also the right word to describe the tea’s sweetness, considering a serving contains only 19 grams of added sugar. Overall, the taste is smooth, refreshing and palpable, says one who has tasted it.

Chachra says much time and testing were needed to find the right balance of flavors. He says the tea is best enjoyed when a sachet is mixed with 12 to 16 ounces of water. It can be consumed cold or hot.

Considering that Americans are embracing wellness products like never before — thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic — Chachra believes the product fits well in the category. A 0.7-ounce sachet contains only 80 calories, and has no artificial flavors or colorings. Its health benefits are, yet again, another differentiator.

“If you look at the other instant tea powders on the store shelves, all of them have one thing in common that we don’t have: artificial ingredients,” Chachra says.

Finally, Baba Black Tea offers convenience for consumers on the go. A consumer can grab a 16-ounce bottle of water, dump a sachet of tea into it and be out the door. Once again, differentiation comes to mind.

So, for all the reasons above, Chachra believes Baba Black Tea is a really good idea for now. His product is appeasing to consumers on the levels they’re demanding to be appeased: authenticity, flavor, health and convenience. The product’s price point is also reasonable.

Baba Black Tea is currently for sale on the company’s website, but the family is looking for retailers to partner with to get the product on store shelves. The family is also open to retailers that want to offer the tea under their own private labels.

“We’re open to working with retailers to bring to consumers this innovative and exciting new product that is meeting all the challenges of a healthy world and still providing something refreshing and on the go,” Chachra says of Baba Black Tea.