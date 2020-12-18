150 Million Shoppers Gearing Up for Super Saturday

More than 150 million U.S. consumers are expected to shop on Super Saturday (Dec. 19) this year — the second highest reported number of shoppers since the National Retail Federation (NRF) began tracking the figure in 2016.

The number of shoppers includes both in-store and online and is up slightly from 147.8 million in 2019, according to NRF’s annual survey on the matter. Of those planning to shop, 42% intend to do so solely online. Last year Super Saturday occurred just a few days before Christmas, while this year it falls nearly a week before the Christmas holiday, giving shoppers a few extra days to complete purchases.

“Consumers have embraced an earlier start to the holiday season. They are spreading out their holiday shopping and taking advantage of sales and promotions from retailers in local communities and national brands,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.

NRF found in its annual Thanksgiving survey that more than 52% of holiday shoppers took advantage of early holiday sales and promotions even before the Thanksgiving holiday. Last month, 186.4 million Americans shopped between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday. As of early December, 85% of holiday consumers had started shopping and had completed 52% of their purchasing for the season, according to NRF.

For those with at least half of their shopping left to complete, 37% told NRF that they were still deciding what to buy; 26% were waiting for family and friends to tell them what they wanted; and 23% were holding off for the best deals. Similar to last year, more than half (54%) of holiday shoppers plan to purchase their last gift during the week leading up to Christmas.

A majority (52%) of holiday shoppers plan to do the remainder of their shopping online. Other top destinations include department stores (30%), discount stores (20%), clothing and accessories stores (20%) and electronics stores (17%).

Top gift purchases so far included clothing and accessories (45%), toys (29%), gift cards (28%), books and other media (27%) and electronics (23%). Just 21% of holiday shoppers plan to give a “gift of experience” this year, down from 25% in 2019 and the lowest since NRF first asked the question in 2015.

Shopping will continue into the new year. The survey found that two-thirds (66%) of holiday shoppers will likely shop in the week immediately following Christmas to take advantage of post-holiday sales and promotions and use gift cards.