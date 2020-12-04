4 Out of 5 Consumers Have Done This in the Last Six Months

The year of COVID-19 has also been the year of playing video games.

Makes sense. Lockdown orders associated with the coronavirus spread drove people indoors where they powered up their PlayStations for a few (or several) hours.

According to the “2020 Evolution of Entertainment” report from The NPD Group, video game engagement in the U.S. is up significantly this year in terms of participation, time and spend, with four of every five U.S. consumers having played a video game in the past six months. The number of consumers playing video games in the U.S. has increased six points to 79%, with total time spent gaming increasing 26% and total spend increasing 33%.

This growth is consistent across platforms, with more players overall spending more time and money on the category as consumers have sought greater variety in their at-home entertainment options, according to Port Washington, N.Y.-based NPD. Growth is particularly strong on mobile, which is likely to be the most accessible platform to a wide audience of consumers. Consoles also saw notable increases, driven by families seeking options for group play and by those seeking options for online play.

It’s not just kids, teenagers and young adults who are playing more video games during the pandemic. Year-over-year growth for participation, time and money spent on gaming has been significant among adults over 45. Time spent gaming for those between the ages of 45 and 54 saw an increase of 59%, while dollar spend increased 76%. Gamers ages 55 to 64 increased time and money spent by 48% and 73%, and those 65 and older increased time and money spent on gaming by 45% and 29%.

For many consumers, this increased engagement with games is likely to be part of a general increase in digital activities and device usage — with gamers also reporting increases in their online activities, including social media and streaming platform usage, NPD stated in the report.

“This year, video games are one of the most consistent growth categories in terms of overall participation and investment relative to 2019,” said Mat Piscatella, video game industry analyst for The NPD Group. “This may simply reflect an acceleration of trends that were in effect prior to the pandemic. If this is the case, then the gaming market could experience continued growth without a post-pandemic pullback. If not, however, we may see a post-pandemic valley before returning to growth. It all rests on engagement.”