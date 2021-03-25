5 Factors That Will Shape the CPG Industry in 2021

Though the Consumer Brands Association said it expects 2021 CPG purchases to decelerate between 1% and 2% from 2020 levels, the anticipated annual rate of purchases is expected to grow by 7.4%-8.5% compared to 2019 levels. (iStock/krblokhin)

Despite fundamental changes in consumer habits, the outlook for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry in a post-pandemic world is positive. So says the Consumer Brands Association (CBA) in a new report outlining five trends that it says will shape the future of the CPG) industry.

“The CPG Post-Pandemic Outlook: Five Trends Emerging from COVID-19 That Will Redefine the Industry” estimates demand for CPG products will slow from the extreme highs experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, but stay well above pre-pandemic norms, even as vaccines become widely available.

CPG products took on heightened importance during the pandemic as millions of people suddenly found themselves homebound. Though the CBA said it expects 2021 CPG purchases to decelerate between 1% and 2% from 2020 levels, the anticipated annual rate of purchases is expected to grow by 7.4%-8.5% compared to 2019 levels.

“Over the last year, the CPG industry has met unprecedented demand by being unafraid to change the game,” said CBA President and CEO Geoff Freeman. “There is no ‘normal’ to which the industry will return — urgent transformation is the only way forward. From elevated demand to supply chain to managing waste, everything about the CPG industry is in the midst of dramatic change and capitalizing on enormous opportunities.”

The report factors in a CBA/Ipsos poll of 1,008 American adults that revealed the return to relative normalcy will be slow. Asked when they would consider the pandemic over and resume typical activities, the most common response (36%) was when most Americans are vaccinated and enough time has passed to confirm safety. Nearly the same number (33%), however, said that the threat of COVID-19 will never completely go away. Very few indicated they felt the pandemic was already over (7%) or they would consider it past when the most at-risk Americans and essential workers were vaccinated (7%).

The report forecasts five trends that will shape the CPG industry in 2021:

• Demand for CPG products will stay elevated: Americans’ slow emergence from the pandemic combined with long-term or permanent lifestyle changes will keep CPG demand elevated long after the vaccine is widely accessible, the CBA found.

• Supply chain innovation will flourish behind the scenes: Supply chain concerns will fade from consumers’ views as shelves stay stocked but drive big changes in CPG operations, CBA says.

• There will be a new urgency to fix the broken recycling system: The consequences of an increase in plastic usage and waste during COVID-19 has been realized, CBA states.

• Digital transparency will accelerate: Transparency demands will accelerate on consumer expectations, government requirements and new digital fluency after a year of virtual living.

• Companies will become societal change agents: The trust in companies that grew during COVID-19 will evolve into businesses assuming the role of societal change agents and forces for good, the CPA said.

“America has been fundamentally changed by the pandemic and will not go back to what was considered normal in February 2020,” Freeman said. “Rather, a new normal will emerge, redefined by the experience of the last year. The question for the CPG industry is how this redefined normal will translate to its business and the consumers it serves. This new report answers this question and charts the course ahead as the CPG industry emerges from the pandemic more resilient, trusted and prepared to meet the needs of consumers, every day.”

