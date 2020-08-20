6 Major Changes Driving Brick-and-Mortar Reinvention

Cleanliness and safety always have been critical for retailers. The bar has been raised exponentially and permanently.

The radical change wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic is well documented. Most of the buzz focuses on the digital transformation of retail foods — homebound consumers forced to shop online and discovering that they like it.

According to a new report from McKinsey Periscope: “In a matter of 90 days, we have vaulted forward 10 years in U.S. e-commerce penetration. Immersed almost exclusively in the immediacy, convenience, availability and safety of digital experiences for those 12 weeks, consumers reset their expectations and preferences, and forced retailers to change their trajectory, priorities and operating model.”

The online shopping curve we watched last year is now doing a hockey stick uptick. However, the flip side is what’s happening at the store level — those 40,000 square-foot boxes loaded with an average of 45,000 products, arranged in aisles, with a center store, perimeter, ancillary areas like the pharmacy and deli, checkout and parking lot. The confluence of technology and the pandemic has forced radical new thinking about how these boxes will be designed to perform, not just adjusting to the pandemic, but the world beyond it.

Here are six major changes in play that will define the winners and losers of the brick-and-mortar reinvention:

Digital Integration — The retail food business has been slow to fully embrace omnichannel shopping — the seamless integration of online and in-store shopping. When COVID-19 hit, many retailers were left in the lurch. For in-store shoppers, digital integration can accelerate and enhance their shopping experience by providing product nutritional information, coupons, pricing and product availability in advance of their trips. Digital tools also can make it easier to locate products in stores. These changes demand a change in the traditional silo management structure. For instance, when Target saw that 98% of its in-store customers were shopping digitally and that 75% were starting on mobile, it integrated digital and in-store marketing activities. Walgreens offers in-store navigation via the aisle411 app.



Advanced Click and Collect — The convergence of digital and brick and mortar has accelerated the sleepy adoption of click and collect, or curbside pick-up, and BOPIS (Buy Online Pick Up In-Store). Virtually every retailer has introduced some sort of curbside convenience. However, the ones that figure out how to do this on an advanced, permanent, “McDonald’s Drive-thru” basis will be the winners. The demand for this shopping solution is here to stay. Efficient queues, short wait times, point of purchase options, customer services and an attractive, visually appealing environment all are key. This innovation comes at a price — with additional personnel for shopping, packing and toting. The Kroger Co. and Walmart, already pioneers before the pandemic, offer these services at hundreds of locations. Many retailers also partner with Instacart and services like it to offer the service.



Public and Employee Safety — Cleanliness and safety always have been critical for retailers. The bar has been raised exponentially and permanently. Beyond masks, Plexiglas sneeze guards and hand-sanitizing stations, retailers need to seek out innovative ways to reinforce shopper confidence. According to the McKinsey report, “At least 50% of survey respondents said they want stores to follow guidelines that will help keep both shoppers and employees safe.” Posting such guidelines, floor markings, special hours for high-risk patrons, public display of cart wipe downs and other innovations all come into play. The balancing act involves doing all this without scaring shoppers into thinking the store has a problem. Employees in hazmat suits won’t work. A July study by Brick Meets Click showed that, “only 54% of shoppers were highly confident that it was safe to eat all of the food bought in that store.”



Experiential — For stressed-out, work-at-home-surrounded-by-kids consumers, a trip outside — anywhere outside — is a blessing. Food retailers have an opportunity to make grocery shopping more than a necessary escape — they can make it entertaining. And if not entertaining, simply positive and supportive. On-premise dining is out for now, but safe ways to promote products or grab a complementary coffee can work. Live cooking demos. More situational information both via digital apps and simple in-store signage can enhance understanding and experience. If you carry 20 varieties of tomatoes, why not have an infographic that shows how they can best be used. Improve the visibility and training of customer service personnel — which should be everyone who may face a shopper. They should know more than just the aisle number, and if they don’t have an answer — they can get it fast. Finally, partner with companies that can add variety to the in-store experience without slowing down the process, like cookbook authors, farmers from locally sourced farms, and interesting new product displays.



Efficiency and Assortment — The long-time conventional store configuration is under the microscope. Even with a Fitbit, who wants to walk miles for a 16-item shopping trip, not including the parking lot? Focus on out of stocks is essential, as is developing store-specific planograms sensitive to local shoppers. But look for much more, including elimination of the traditional checkout lines, as well as the perimeter versus center store alignments in favor of modular sections supplemented by speedy front-of-store displays of high-volume products. Add assortment optimization. It reduces choice to a degree by eliminating brands below the top sellers in crowded categories like salad dressing and peanut butter, while keeping healthy choices and exotics to maintain interest and spur impulse purchases.



Health and Wellness — Walmart for one has a Wellness Hub and a growing stable of health and wellness services that was expanding well before COVID-19. The pandemic has only served to accelerate its focus on health. The movement is powered by longer-term trends than just COVID-19 — obesity, diabetes, heart health, food allergies as well as a general interest in fitness and food all contribute to this long-term trend. It’s not just an opportunity, it’s a necessity. Retailers like Kroger are introducing and expanding existing in-store health care services, such as blood pressure screening, and exploring ways to help shoppers understand how foods and supplements can support better health and specific conditions.

Pierce Hollingsworth is a senior vice president of content for Knighthouse Media.