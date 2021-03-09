88% of Retailers Now Selling Online, According to Survey

92% of consumers miss shopping at brick-and-mortar stores, according to Square’s survey. (iStock/Sanja Radin)

Some believe the pandemic accelerated the growth of e-commerce in retail by as much as three to five years — meaning e-commerce grew in 2020 what it was forecast to grow in three to five years in normal times.

2020 was anything but normal, of course.

The good news for retailers is that 88% of them are now selling online, according to a new report from Square, a San Francisco-based American financial services and merchant services aggregator. Square’s “Future of Retail” survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 500 retail owners and managers between Dec. 9-Dec. 21 using an online survey. Square also surveyed 1,000 U.S. consumers for the report.

Square’s report reveals how retailers are taking control of the future by delivering on customers’ evolving expectations — with an intentional focus on technology, operating efficiency and customer experiences. Square developed the report to provide a snapshot of what businesses are investing in and what’s working.

While retailers are embracing e-commerce, Square also revealed an interesting finding in its survey of consumers — that 92% of them miss shopping in brick-and-mortar stores.

Here’s what else Square found in its survey of retailers and consumers:

• Shoppers do 43% of their monthly retail purchases online.

• 72% of online shoppers prefer getting items delivered instead of picking them up.

• 40% of retailers’ online revenue comes from social media, among those who sell on social platforms.

• 84% of retailers who sell online either already sell on social media or plan to this year.

• Online shoppers bought an average of eight products from social media sites directly in the past month, at the time of the survey.

• 34% of millennial and Gen Z shoppers are interested in shopping via live video.

• 74% of retailers are planning to use real-time inventory technology in 2021.

• For retailers with one location that sells online, 66% of their revenue comes from online sales.

Overwhelmingly, the report found that retailers are undertaking big changes to existing strategies and adopting new technologies to stay ahead of the curve, Square found.

“Retail has changed rapidly over the last year,” said Square’s Head of E-commerce David Rusenko. “But the transformation is giving retailers a chance to slow down and invest in doing things smarter across both in-store and online channels. The changes aren’t a way to simply make it through — they’re permanent and redefining what a meaningful retail experience can look like.”

Click here to see the full report.