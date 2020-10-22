A ‘Healthy’ Opportunity is Knocking for Retailers

Health and wellness should continue to be a focus for retailers and suppliers of consumer packaged goods — if they take to heart a recent study from Rally Health. Retailers and suppliers have opportunities on both ends of the spectrum — they can appease those looking to improve their health through their products, and they can educate those who need information about preventive care through their services, which could also include their products.

Rally Health, a Minneapolis-based consumer-centric digital health company, reports in its recent study, “Preventive Care in America,” that while a significant proportion of Americans have a poor understanding of preventive care, COVID-19 has prompted them to focus more on their health.

The study examines consumer perceptions, concerns, challenges and behaviors tied to preventive care, health in general and the impact of COVID-19. According to the survey, 43% of respondents said that COVID-19 has caused them to focus on their health more than ever before. Forty-nine percent said it has made them more aware of their physical health and 44% reported that it has made them more aware of their mental health.

COVID-19 has prompted many to take greater control of their health, with many reporting that they are eating more healthfully (24%), exercising more regularly (21%) and focusing more on their mental health (21%). But even as many people focus more on their health, 36% do not have a good understanding of preventive care, with almost one in 10 saying they have never heard of it, according to the study.

Other key findings from the survey include:

• Two in three Americans report that they have a pretty good understanding of what preventive care means (64%), with two in three (69%) agreeing preventive care will help them reduce their health care costs in the long run and 67% agreeing that preventive care is the number one form of self-care.

• While many think they have a good understanding of preventive care, the vast majority of Americans don’t think about it in a holistic sense to include lifestyle behaviors and mental health. Only 10% of Americans recognize healthy lifestyle behaviors related to, for example, diet, and not smoking or misusing alcohol as part of preventive care. Just 1% identify mental health, depression and stress management as an important part of preventive care. Only 51% of Americans say they generally have a healthy lifestyle.

“Although great progress has been made in recent years to raise awareness about preventive care, too many Americans don’t understand its basic concepts,” said Steve Olin, chief product officer for Rally Health. “We need to take this concept to the next level that encompasses a more holistic approach that includes lifestyle behaviors and especially mental health.”

The survey, conducted by Preventive Care in America, included interviews with 4,002 U.S. adults. Data was collected between Aug. 14-26.