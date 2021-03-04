A Well-Deserved Hero’s Welcome

About This Video Series

National food trends analyst Phil Lempert has forged a strategic partnership with the Chicago-based Retail & Hospitality Hub (“The Hub”) to provide content through various platforms. Lempert is the founder of SupermarketGuru.com, a leading online resource for food safety, products, trends and shopping tips that attracts more than nine million visitors annually.

As part of its featured content, Retail & Hospitality Hub will bring you “The Lempert Report,” a video series that features “The Supermarket Guru” himself commenting on issues affecting food and food retailing. The videos will appear Monday through Thursday on the Retail & Hospitality Hub and Tuesday through Friday via The Hub’s daily e-newsletter, “Retail Best Practices.”

In this video of “The Lempert Report,” Lempert talks about the frontline workers at grocery stores — who we should all be thankful for. Lempert provides insight into what some retailers and organizations did to recognize these heroes of the pandemic.