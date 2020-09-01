After the Pandemic: Creating a Culture of Performance

Culture is the center of a company’s identity. It’s comprised of the values, attitudes and beliefs that guide people throughout the organization. Culture influences how teams work together and their productivity, efficiency and turnover rates.

As important as it is, culture can be difficult for some leaders to define and even more challenging to create. French philosopher Edgar Morin defines culture as “an informational heritage made up of the knowledge, know-how, rules and norms of a society. Culture is learned, relearned, retransmitted and reproduced from generation to generation. It is not inscribed in genes, but rather in the brain-mind of human beings.”

Replace “human beings” with “corporations” in this explanation of societal culture and it becomes clear that culture might not be so hard to define after all because, in fact, it is deliberate and curated.

Unlike societal culture, an organization’s culture is guided by its leaders. A Glass Door study recently found that around the world, the culture of an organization is one of the top three predictors of employee satisfaction. Can you guess the second predictor? It’s the quality of senior leadership.

The culture that a leader curates, encourages and exemplifies directly equates to the level of performance their organization can achieve. This process should be organized and intentional. In my recently published book titled “6,000 Dreams: The Leader’s Guide to a Successful Business Transformation Journey,” I wrote about these six pillars that are the foundation for building a culture of performance:

Leadership

I’ve already established the importance of leadership. A good leader enables and guides the organization in executing its vision. This leadership exists at various levels of an organization and in both formal and informal roles. Leaders set the tone for how employees experience work. We’ve all heard the saying, “You don’t leave a company, you leave a boss.” A good leader also reinforces and lives by company culture while engaging and encouraging employees to do the same.

It’s critically important that you empower, encourage, engage and equip leaders at all levels of your organization and provide the support, tools, programs and processes they need to demonstrate the desired values and succeed.

Organizational Structure

Organizational structure is how communication moves from one area to another and, ultimately, how companies gather resources to achieve strategic initiatives. It doesn’t have to be unnecessarily complex but, at its core, organizational structure should identify and remove the dysfunctional aspects of procedures, structures, systems and workflows through an alignment of roles and responsibilities. Thus, it’s important that you determine how roles, power and responsibilities are assigned, controlled and coordinated and how information flows between the different levels of management. This will help close the gap between strategic direction and delivering results.

Work Processes

To define work processes in your organization, think about complex workflows, or even value streams that relate to your specific business. Every organization is a multifaceted collection of integrated work processes, such as fixing a broken piece of equipment or sanitizing the production floor, that are a “playbook” for building company culture. To create a culture of performance, identify, optimize and execute key processes with a constant eye on improvement. Ensure they are standardized in a way that people can learn from them and further extend what they learn across the organization.

Technology

The collection of tools, techniques, methods and information systems you use to facilitate the production of goods and services has an impact on company culture. In modern organizations, this may include enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution or customer relationship management systems, as well as specialized equipment such as blow molders in a water-bottling plant. Proprietary processes, methods and recipes are also an integral part of your organization’s technological fabric.

Too often, organizations fall for the latest shiny object and fail to invest in understanding the extent to which that technology can improve their work and provide real value. After implementation, have you needed extra employee hours, or additional resources, to deal with a “moody” piece of new technology?

Companies must understand how different technologies will impact their culture. For example, if you eliminate human contact points, what impact will it have? Will making information available faster create a culture of being highly responsive? Take the time to figure out where technology makes the most sense for your organization and a hard look at the value you’ll gain. Something as simple as an automated dashboard may actually be a better solution than an expensive piece of technology.

People

The ability to source and develop talent is key for success and plays a large part in creating the culture you want. A client of mine once said, “It is a lot easier to get the best out of people than it is to improve machines … trained and motivated employees will get your machines to run.”

Leaders have been conditioned to believe that things would be easier if machines did the work of people. This creates a subconscious bias that drives the decisions leaders make regarding how time and money is spent.

In reality, every organization can acquire the same production equipment and technology, but an investment in human resources can result in a true competitive advantage. Without people, you have no culture. People are one of the biggest assets to your company, so why wouldn’t you invest the most time into making sure you have the right people in the right areas of your organization?

Management Systems

A communication and decision-making structure focused on continuously challenging and improving the performance of your business is an important factor in creating culture. Broken management systems lead to a lack of accountability, meaningless operational metrics, faulty assumptions about operations and inconsistent employee engagement. On the other hand, a well-built system of decision-making, execution and communication helps clarify objectives through the organization lines. Management systems turn strategic goals into operational actions.

Management systems are the foundation of your culture. They provide visibility into communication and areas of both excellence and underperformance. Management systems are also a way for leaders to communicate and reinforce behaviors, exemplifying culture throughout the organization.

Addressing each of these six pillars and the relationships between them is critical for achieving meaningful change. Doing so will help you create a culture that attracts and retains the best employees, cultivates advocates for your company, enhances performance and well-being, and establishes a competitive advantage in the market. True leadership means being unafraid to take a hard look at what’s working and what isn’t.

How strong are these six pillars in your business today? Is your organization’s culture driving performance? Is it something to be proud of? If not, it may be time to take a look at the structure, technology, processes and people supporting your company’s culture to discover opportunities for meaningful change.

Edwin Bosso, founder and CEO of Myrtle Consulting Group, is a foremost specialist in business transformation, operations improvement and change management. He has spent the last 25 years delivering transformation results for some of the world’s largest brands, including Kellogg, AB InBev, Abbott, Morton Salt, Heineken and T-Mobile, among others.