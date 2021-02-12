Ahold Delhaize USA Has a Laundry List of Things It’s Doing to be a Better Company

Ahold Delhaize USA, which operates Hannaford grocery stores, is on a mission to become more sustainable and transparent. (iStock/krblokhin)

Story Highlights

• Ahold Delhaize USA said it is striving to support consumers in making healthier choices, starting with education.

• The grocery group has teamed with Partnership for a Healthier America through which it will increase access to healthier food options for consumers and publicly disclose the percentage of sales from healthier options.

• Ahold Delhaize USA said it aims to help lead the industry in traceability and is focused on driving clear transparency in the supply chain.

• By 2025, Ahold Delhaize USA said it is committed to reduce food waste by 32% and 50% by 2030.

Grocery group Ahold Delhaize USA said recent proprietary research revealed that 43% of consumers feel sustainability is “extremely important,” up from 28% of consumers feeling that pre-pandemic. The company also said research shows that consumers are demanding healthier, more transparent product options.

So in response to the findings, Quincy, Mass.-based Ahold Delhaize USA, which operates the grocery banners Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, recently unveiled new health and sustainability goals as part of a “detailed, purpose-driven strategy to enable customers to make healthier choices, create greater product transparency, eliminate waste and take bold climate action, all in support of developing a more sustainable food supply chain,” the company said.

“The past year has truly been an unprecedented time for food retailers. But what has remained unchanged is our commitment to delivering for consumers whenever, wherever, however they want to shop,” said Kevin Holt, CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA. “Food — and how consumers shop for it — has far-reaching impact. As food retailers, we recognize that our role in the food supply chain comes with great responsibility. Our expansive network means we can make a real and positive impact on local communities and our planet. That’s why we’ve committed to these goals — to hold ourselves accountable to the customers we serve and our world.”

Ahold Delhaize USA said it is striving to support consumers in making healthier choices, starting with education. Its proprietary nutrition guidance system, Guiding Stars, is a program that helps consumers understand how much nutrition comes from a food product. Guiding Stars is leveraged to make nutritious choices easy and convenient, the company said.

When it comes to product choice, Ahold Delhaize USA said its banners aim to have 54% of private brand food sales come from healthy sales by 2025. To support this ambition, Ahold Delhaize USA recently teamed with Partnership for a Healthier America through which it will increase access to healthier food options for consumers and publicly disclose the percentage of sales from healthier options.

Ahold Delhaize USA said greater transparency is key because consumers deserve to know where their food comes from and that it contains ingredients they trust. The company said it is committed to developing a program that enables consumers to shop based on personal preferences such as using less plastic, ensuring humane treatment of animals, finding products free of chemicals of concern and more. Ahold Delhaize USA said it aims to help lead the industry in traceability and is focused on driving clear transparency in the supply chain.

By 2025, Ahold Delhaize USA said it will enhance the information provided about where products come from, beginning with fresh produce and meat. The company said it will expand its current progress to sustainably sourced seafood, coffee and tea to be 100% sustainably certified in cocoa, palm oil, pulp and paper products and packaging, and make key advances in animal welfare and human rights.

Ahold Delhaize USA said it’s partnering with HowGood to bring customers an easy-to-use environmental and social impact rating system. HowGood analyzes each ingredient against environmental and social criteria, including farming practices, treatment of animals, labor conditions and chemical use. Any product that receives one, two or three leaves is one of the most sustainable products on the market. The more leaves a product has, the more sustainable it is, making it easy for customers to make informed choices when they shop. Giant Food, The GIANT Company and Stop & Shop recently began to offer the rating system to customers shopping online this week.

Ahold Delhaize USA said it is also working to eliminate hunger and food waste. The company said all its banners are Feeding America affiliates and are collectively committed to donate two billion meals through food rescue programs and donations.

By 2025, Ahold Delhaize USA said it is committed to reduce food waste by 32% and 50% by 2030. Additionally, by 2025, Ahold Delhaize USA said it will seek to reduce overall use of problematic single use plastics. This includes making private brand products 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable and increasing recycled content by 25% by 2025.

Ahold Delhaize USA said it’s also committed to reducing the absolute emissions from its business, whether it’s through procuring and developing renewable energy, improving the energy efficiency of facilities, moving toward more climate-friendly refrigerants, further reducing refrigerant leaks or improving transportation and logistics efficiency. The company aims to reduce carbon emissions by 50% from its own operations by 2030, while working with suppliers to reduce emissions from the supply chain by 15%.

Ahold Delhaize USA a division of Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize. The local banners of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest grocery retail group in the nation, operating more than 2,000 stores and distribution centers across more than 20 states.