Albertsons Cos., DoorDash Team Up for Grocery Delivery

Albertsons Cos. and DoorDash have joined forces on a massive on-demand grocery delivery deal, that being of products delivered from Albertsons Cos.’ nearly 2,000 stores, which operate under banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco and others.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. is one of the nation’s largest grocers, and San Francisco-based DoorDash is a leading last-mile logistics platform. Albertsons Cos. will offer more than 40,000 grocery items from stores for delivery via DoorDash within an hour when placed through the DoorDash app, including fresh and prepared food, core grocery, floral and convenience items at select stores. There will be no time slot, queues or minimum order size required.

In addition, in select markets customers can order groceries through their local Albertsons Cos. store’s website for same-day delivery powered through DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business.

“We are committed to expanding our delivery experience in order to meet our customers’ needs whenever, wherever and however they want,” said Chris Rupp, chief customer and digital officer at Albertsons Cos. “Our partnership with DoorDash is the next step in our digital transformation to help make our customers’ lives easier and help answer the perennial question, “What’s for dinner tonight?”

Fuad Hannon, head of new verticals at DoorDash, said consumers’ desire to get everything in their neighborhood on-demand has increased dramatically.

“Leveraging our extensive logistics network and Albertsons’ wide selection of fresh groceries, we are creating a one-stop shop for customers to access any of the essentials they need, delivered to their doorsteps within an hour,” he added.