Albertsons Cos. Embracing Science to Reduce Carbon Emissions

Albertsons Cos. wants to help prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

Albertsons Cos. said it has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and will set an emissions reduction target that supports the goals of the United Nations’ Paris Agreement to reduce carbon emissions. The Boise, Idaho-based grocer said its emissions reduction goal will align with standards that are designed to ensure a better future and to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

SBTi is a partnership of several organizations that helps companies take meaningful climate action through its science-based framework. The framework requires all emissions reduction goals to support the Paris Agreement’s objective to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. SBTi’s members include CDP Worldwide, a London-based organization that helps companies and cities disclose their environmental impact; United Nations Global Compact, a New York-based group that encourages businesses and firms worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies; World Resources Institute (WRI), a Washington, D.C.-based global research non-profit organization with sustainable initiatives; and the World Wildlife Fund, a Washington, D.C.-based wildlife conservation organization.

In a recent assessment of priorities for Albertsons Cos.’ Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) strategy, internal and external stakeholders rated energy and emissions as high priorities for the company to focus on. To support these priorities, leaders across the enterprise are updating long-term strategic plans to include opportunities to reduce emissions from Albertsons Cos.’ direct operations and indirect value chain.

Albertsons Cos. said it will evaluate energy use and procurement, refrigerants, transportation and its supply chain to submit an emissions reduction goal to SBTi for approval.

“We are passionate about making a meaningful difference in our neighborhoods and planet and are committed to continuing to reduce our climate impacts,” said Vivek Sankaran, president and CEO of Albertsons Cos., which operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco and others. “The SBTi framework will guide us in doing our part to minimize our impact within our own operations and beyond. We look forward to working with our supply chain partners to address this important issue.”

Albertsons noted that efforts currently underway at the company to measure and reduce emissions include:

• Emissions reporting: Emissions are third-party verified and reported annually to The Climate Registry (TCR) and CDP Worldwide. TCR awarded Albertsons Cos. Climate Registered Gold status for leadership in reporting verified emissions.

• Efficiency projects: Albertsons Cos. said it implemented hundreds of energy-efficiency projects in 2020 that are estimated to save more than 2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. Albertsons Cos.’ Southwest Division was recognized for Sustained Excellence in the Salt River Project’s 2020 Champions of Energy Efficiency awards.

• Sourcing renewable energy: Albertsons Cos. is one of the Environmental Protection Agency’s top 30 retail partners for its Green Power Partnership program. Albertsons Cos. recently expanded its sourcing of renewable energy to more than 70 locations in Virginia and Arizona.

Read more about Albertsons Cos.’ sustainable initiatives here.