ALDI, Other Retailers Paying Employees to Get Vaccinated

ALDI, which operates more than 2,000 stores across 37 states, said it will also implement on-site vaccination clinics at its warehouse and office locations to ensure its employees have easy access to the vaccine.

ALDI said it will pay its employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19. So will Dollar General and Trader Joe’s.

Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI, which is on course to be one of the largest grocers in the U.S. in the next few years, said it wanted to further “its commitment to protect the health, safety and well-being of its employees, customers and communities it serves by removing obstacles for its workers to access the COVID-19 vaccine, if they so choose.”

ALDI said it’s ensuring that all hourly workers who wish to receive the vaccine are able to do so without concern about losing pay or taking time away from work. The company will also cover costs associated with vaccine administration and will provide employees with two hours of pay for each dose they receive, up to four hours total, as well as scheduling flexibility for salaried employees.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, our entire ALDI team has worked to keep stores safe and stocked, and serve communities without interruption,” said Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI U.S. “Providing accommodations so employees can receive this critical vaccine is one more way we can support them and eliminate the need to choose between earning their wages and protecting their well-being.”

Dollar General acknowledged that it doesn’t have systems in place for employees to receive a vaccine at their work site. But the Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based retailer, which operates 16,979 stores in 46 states, said it doesn’t want its employees to have to choose between receiving a vaccine or coming to work.

“We are working to remove barriers (e.g., travel time, mileage, child care needs, etc.) by providing frontline hourly team members with a one-time payment equivalent of four hours of regular pay after receiving a completed COVID-19 vaccination and salaried team members with additional store labor hours to accommodate their time away from the store,” Dollar General announced. “We’re also working with our distribution and transportation teams to make similar accommodations for those teams. We understand the decision to receive the COVID-19 vaccination is a personal choice, and although we are encouraging employees to take it, we are not requiring them to do so.”

Monrovia, Calif.-based Trader Joe’s, which operates 542 stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C., said its employees will also be paid the equivalent of two hours of work per dose.