Amazon Announces Prime Day Details

Summer officially arrives on June 20. Amazon will celebrate the season by holding its annual Prime Day event on Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22. Last year, Amazon was forced to move Prime Day from June to October because of the pandemic. With the event being back in its regular June time frame, it’s another sign that the world is slowly putting the pandemic behind it.

The shopping extravaganza will deliver Amazon Prime members over two million deals across every category, including fashion, home, beauty, electronics, and more, along with the best in entertainment benefits and never-before-seen exclusives across Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and more. Prime Day kicks off on June 21 at midnight Pacific (3 a.m. Eastern) and runs through June 22 for Prime members in the U.S., the UK, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria and Australia. Amazon said that due to the increasing impact of COVID-19 in Canada and India, it has decided to postpone Prime Day in those countries.

Prime members will again be able to support small businesses this Prime Day, with more than a million deals from small- and medium-sized businesses. Members can shop across local Black-owned, woman-owned, military family-owned and many more small businesses. For Prime Day and throughout the rest of 2021, Amazon will spend more than $100 million to fuel the success of small businesses selling on Amazon, including promotional activities to encourage customers to shop with them. Prime Day provides small businesses with an opportunity to market their products to millions of Prime members around the world who are excited to shop for great deals.

“Prime Day is a celebration of our Prime members, and we’re excited to bring members great deals across an incredible selection, whether members want to shop and save on top brands, buzzworthy items or small business collections,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “Since we launched Prime Day in 2015, it’s delivered great new ways to shop, gift, watch movies and TV, and even dance, and we’re excited to carry on that tradition.”