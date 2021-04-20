Amazon Is Getting Into What?

At Amazon Salon in London, people can get haircuts and experiment with different virtual hair colors using augmented reality technology.

Amazon has officially entered the … hair care industry.

Seriously.

Launching in London, Amazon said its new hair salon will be a place where customers can experience some of the leading technology, products and services in hair care and styling, according to a blog on the Seattle-based company’s website.

Amazon Salon is set over two floors and more than 1,500 square feet in London’s Spitalfields neighborhood. Amazon Salon will trial the latest industry technology, from augmented reality (AR) hair consultations to point-and-learn technology. Hair care and styling services will be provided by Elena Lavagni, owner of Neville Hair & Beauty, an independent salon that has been based in London for 20 years. Lavagni and her team have provided hair services for Paris Fashion Week and the Cannes Film Festival.

Amazon Salon will offer a full range of hairdressing services for adults and children, including cut and blow-dry, full head highlights, balayage, texturizer treatments and braids.

“We have designed this salon for customers to come and experience some of the best technology, hair care products and stylists in the industry,” said John Boumphrey, Amazon’s UK country manager. “We want this unique venue to bring us one step closer to customers, and it will be a place where we can collaborate with the industry and test new technologies.

According to the blog, customers will be able to experiment with different virtual hair colors using augmented reality technology, enjoy entertainment on Fire tablets at each styling station and capture their new looks in a dedicated creative area.

Amazon said the salon will also test new point-and-learn technology, where customers can simply point at the product they are interested in on a display shelf and the relevant information, including brand videos and educational content, will appear on a display screen. To order the products, customers can scan the relevant QR code on the shelf to visit the product detail page on Amazon.co.uk and purchase with deliveries made directly to their home.

Amazon Salon will initially be open to Amazon employees only, before it opens to bookings for the general public in the coming weeks. The company said the salon is the latest initiative designed to support the professional beauty industry and follows the launch of the Amazon Professional Beauty Store on Amazon.co.uk.

No word on whether Amazon Salon will open in the United States. But we’re taking bets to see what Amazon unveils next.