Amazon Now Delivering Food to Garages Across America

The car is in the garage. So is the lawnmower.

So is the package of food from Amazon.

That’s right, Amazon has announced that Key by Amazon In-Garage Grocery Delivery is expanding to everywhere grocery delivery from Amazon is available, providing service to more than 5,000 U.S. cities and towns. Originally launched in five cities last November, Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery can now be used by millions of eligible Prime members to have their Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market groceries delivered securely and conveniently inside their garages.

Customers relied on online grocery delivery services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s clear they’ll continue to use grocery delivery because of the convenience it provides, according to Seattle-based Amazon. In a recent survey by Morning Consult commissioned by Amazon, nearly 70% of Americans report that grocery delivery is beneficial when they don’t have time for a trip to the grocery store. Of the 54% of Americans who highlighted convenience as the most important benefit of grocery delivery, 77% reported saving time as a beneficial advantage.

“Customers who tried Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery have loved the service, which is why we’re expanding it to everywhere Amazon offers grocery delivery,” said Pete Gerstberger, head of Key by Amazon. “As customers look for more convenience in their daily lives, we’re excited to deliver another service that not only helps them save time, but provides peace of mind knowing that tonight’s dinner is safe in their garage and out of the weather.”

Here’s how it works: Eligible Prime members can shop online at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market and build a cart just like they would for any grocery delivery order. Customers with a compatible garage door opener or myQ Smart Garage Hub can connect the myQ app with Key, then simply select “Key Delivery” at checkout for no additional cost. Once the order is placed, a trained shopper will fill the order. Grocery orders are then securely delivered by a delivery service professional, and customers can easily use the Key by Amazon app or the Amazon mobile shopping app to be notified when their groceries arrive.

“We’ve worked hard to bring the convenience of grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market to even more Prime members, now reaching customers in more than 5,000 cities and towns,” said Stephenie Landry, vice president of grocery at Amazon. “I’m thrilled to offer customers Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery, and believe this expansion illustrates our commitment to continually innovate to make the experience of ordering groceries online even better for customers.”