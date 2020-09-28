Amazon Prime Day Could be the Biggest Ever This Year

Amazon has officially scheduled its Prime Day(s) for Oct. 13 and 14 after delaying the event in July because of the pandemic. Last year, Amazon Prime Day became the largest shopping event in Amazon history. There’s a good chance that could happen again this year as Amazon is holding the event in the middle of a month where many consumers plan to begin their holiday shopping early.

Seattle-based Amazon said it’s increasing its commitment to small business selling partners this year by designing Prime Day to support them with its biggest small business promotion ever. Starting today through October 12, Amazon will offer Prime members a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when members spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon’s store. This Prime Day, and throughout the holiday season, Amazon will spend more than $100 million on new promotional activities to help small businesses around the world increase their sales and reach new customers.

“In the midst of an unprecedented year, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for our small businesses and excited for Prime members worldwide to discover new ways to support local entrepreneurs and save big on everything they need and love,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer. “This year’s Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for Prime members to get their holiday shopping done early from the comfort of their homes — and to have more time to spend with their families and friends throughout the season.”

Some Prime Day bargains are already available. Amazon said starting today, Prime members can shop early offers and deals every day leading up to Oct. 13-14.

Prime Day kicks off at midnight Pacific Time on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 14, for Prime members in the U.S., U.K, U.A.E, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and — participating for the first time this year — Turkey and Brazil. Members can shop deals and top products for the holiday season including toys, TVs, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, and Amazon Devices