Amazon Says Third-Party Sellers Had Biggest Sales Days Ever During Prime Day

Amazon said its just concluded two-day Prime Day event delivered the biggest sales days ever for third-party sellers — surpassing a combined $3.5 billion across 19 countries, a nearly 60% increase over Prime Day 2019. All of the third-party sellers are small- and medium-sized businesses, according to Amazon.

Amazon also noted that Prime members around the world saved over $1.4 billion during the event, held Oct. 13-14, by securing deep discounts.

“We look forward to providing more opportunities for our selling partners to grow and customers to save throughout the holiday season,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer.

In a press release, Amazon quoted a few of its small business partners, who touted Prime Day as a success for their businesses.

“2020 has been a rollercoaster for small businesses like mine, but Prime Day helped us sell a whole month’s worth of inventory in two days,” said Kennedy Lowery, owner of Live by Being, a skincare and wellness goods company based in Houston. “The increase in sales will definitely help support operations as we prepare for the rest of the holiday season.”

Caron Proschan, owner of Simply Gum, a natural chewing gum and mint company based in New York, said Prime Day exceeded the company’s expectations.

“On day one, we saw a 700% lift in units sold, leading to a record sales day for us,” she added. “Prime Day has become one of the most important events of the year for us as a small business, not only for its sales boost, but also as a way for us to build awareness with new customers. Amazon helps us reach an audience that would be difficult to reach on our own.”

Top-selling categories for third-party sellers include bedding, wireless accessories, nutrition and wellness, arts, crafts and sewing, and health care.

Seattle-based Amazon said its Echo Dot smart speaker was the most popular item purchased globally during Prime Day.