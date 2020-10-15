Consumers Disinfecting More Than Ever and Happy with Products They’re Using

Most consumers are content with their cleaning products to help protect against the coronavirus. So says a national survey by the American Cleaning Institute (ACI) and Good Housekeeping, which found that 86% of consumers give up a thumbs up to the cleaning products they’ve been using.

The survey, conducted in September with about 1,000 adults, was designed to tap consumer perceptions and actions around cleaning and disinfecting practices as it relates to the pandemic. With the continued spread of COVID-19 and the coming cold and flu season, Americans are cleaning more than ever before. Nearly half of survey respondents (46%) say they will clean and disinfect more this flu season.

The survey also found:

• Most Americans (92%) say they use disinfectants on surfaces in their homes.

• When thinking of life post-pandemic, more than half (56%) plan to continue wiping down surfaces more often and using disinfecting products such wipes and sprays.

“Throughout the past several months, the manufacturers of cleaning products and the chemistries that make them effective have worked around the clock to meet the unprecedented demand for these products, from frontline healthcare providers to millions of homes across the nation,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI president and CEO. “As an industry, we are committed to continue meeting the demands of consumers and deliver the products that keep them and their families safe.”

Based in Washington, D.C., ACI’s members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings.