Anheuser-Busch Plans to Buy the Biggest Round of Beers in American History

So a guy walks into a bar and says he will buy every person in America who is 21 or older a cold beer when the country reaches its goal of getting 70% of the population at least partially vaccinated for COVID-19.

This is not a joke. That guy is Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, and he’s ready to buy the biggest round of beers in American history, although he doesn’t plan to walk in every bar in the country to do so. (More on that in a second.) Doukeris made the announcement June 3, the same day that President Biden announced a “national month of action” to encourage more Americans to get their COVID-19 shots before the Fourth of July.

Speaking from the White House, Biden said: “It’s going to take everyone, everyone — the federal government, the state governments, local, tribal and territorial governments, private sector and most importantly the American people — to get to this 70% mark so we can declare our independence from COVID-19 and free ourselves from the grip it has held over us, our lives, for the better part of a year.”

The “month of action” is getting a boost from Anheuser-Busch, which is partnering with Biden on the 70% goal through its “Let’s Grab a Beer” initiative.

“At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to supporting the safe and strong recovery of our nation and being able to be together again at the places and with the people we have missed so much,” Doukeris said. “This commitment includes encouraging Americans to get vaccinated, and we are excited to buy Americans 21+ a round of beer when we reach the White House goal. We pride ourselves on stepping up both in times of need and in times of great celebration, and the past year has been no different. As we look ahead to brighter days with renewed optimism, we are proud to work alongside the White House to make a meaningful impact for our country, our communities and our consumers.”

When the nation reaches the White House’s goal of 70% of adults partially vaccinated, Anheuser-Busch has committed to buying America’s next round of beer, seltzer, non-alcoholic beverage or other Anheuser-Busch product (inclusive of over 100 brands) to enjoy with family and friends.

Just how is Anheuser-Busch going to do that? Pretty simply, actually. Adults 21 and older will simply upload a picture of themselves in their favorite place to grab a beer, whether with friends at their favorite local bar and restaurant or with family in their very own backyard, at MyCooler.com/Beer to enter to receive a beer on the company.

“For us, everything begins and ends with people, and consumers are at the center of everything we do,” said Marcel Marcondes, chief marketing officer for Anheuser-Busch. “Since last March, we’ve been focused on pivoting all our plans in order to ensure that our brands remained relevant and meaningful, through tangible actions. And now that we are at this pivotal moment where people are excited to be together again, it only makes sense that we would unite our full portfolio and take this action to encourage people to get vaccinated. There’s never been a better time to be able to say, ‘Let’s grab a beer.’”