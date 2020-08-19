Astor Chocolate Partners with Peanuts Worldwide on a New Line of Keepsake Candy

Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy and the rest of the Peanuts gang are back in a recently launched Peanuts branded collection from Astor Chocolate. The nostalgia of Astor’s “Happiness Is…” Peanuts collection is perfect for the loyal life-long Peanuts follower and anyone longing for the comfort and simple pleasures of chocolate and positivity.

These keepsake candies feature Snoopy and the gang in all their innocent charm on the packaging while Belgian chocolate, from creamy milk chocolate to rich dark chocolate, awaits on the inside.

“Peanuts Worldwide has a loyal global fan base that spans generations, all who are sure to go wild about collecting these new keepsake candy products, not only driving sales for Astor’s retail partners, but more importantly spreading joy, comfort and happiness around the world,” Astor Chocolate said.

Charles M. Schulz introduced Peanuts characters to the world in 1950 when the Peanuts comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture.

The new series, “Snoopy in Space,” launched on Apple TV+ in November 2019. Peanuts animated specials and series air on major networks and streaming services, including ABC, Cartoon Network.com and Boomerang in the U.S., Family Channel in Canada, and the WildBrain Spark network on YouTube.