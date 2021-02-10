Aunt Jemima Brand to Become Pearling Milling Company

More than six months after the initial announcement, Quaker Oats Co. has officially changed the name of its Aunt Jemima brand of pancake mix, syrup varieties and other products to the Pearl Milling Company.

Quaker Oats Co., a subsidiary of PepsiCo., announced its plans for the name change last June, acknowledging that the Aunt Jemima name and character image were racial stereotypes.

Pearl Milling Company-branded pancake mixes, syrups, cornmeal, flour and grits products will start to arrive on store shelves in June 2021. Pearl Milling Company will offer products in the same familiar red packaging previously found under the Aunt Jemima brand. Products will continue to be available under the Aunt Jemima name without the character image until June.

Pearl Milling Company was founded in 1888 in St. Joseph, Mo., and was the originator of the self-rising pancake mix that would later become known as Aunt Jemima.

Quaker Oats signed the contract to purchase the Aunt Jemima brand in 1925. The company said it updated its image over the years in a manner intended to remove racial stereotypes that dated back to the brand origins. But Quaker Oats decided to change the name of the brand and get rid of the character image after nationwide calls for racial equality last summer. Other brands, including Uncle Ben’s, B&G Foods (Cream of Wheat), Mrs. Butterworth’s and Eskimo Pie have announced similar changes.

Throughout the effort that led to the new Pearl Milling Company name, Quaker Oats said it worked with consumers, employees, external cultural and subject-matter experts, and diverse agency partners to gather broad perspectives and ensure the new brand was developed with inclusivity in mind.

In the coming weeks, Quaker Oats said the Pearl Milling Company will also announce the details of a $1 million commitment to empower and uplift Black girls and women, inviting the community to visit its website and nominate non-profit organizations for an opportunity to receive grants to further that mission. This is in addition to PepsiCo’s more than $400 million, five-year investment to uplift Black business and communities, and increase Black representation at PepsiCo.