Black Friday Will Still be Black Friday, Despite Less Traffic

Story Highlights

• In-store traffic for the six weeks of shopping leading up to Christmas could be down between 22% and 25% year-over-year.

• Black Friday (Nov. 27) will be the busiest holiday shopping day followed by Super Saturday (Dec. 19) and the day after Christmas (Dec. 26).

• “While COVID-19 is reshaping the way U.S. consumers are currently shopping and will shop for the 2020 holiday season, retailers should remain optimistic,” Sensormatic Solutions President Bjoern Petersen said.

Black Friday, which is Nov. 27, will still be the busiest day of the holiday shopping season, but in-store traffic for the six weeks of shopping leading up to Christmas could be down between 22% and 25% year-over-year, according to the annual ShopperTrak report from Sensormatic Solutions, a global retail solutions company owned by Johnson Controls.

Super Saturday (Dec. 19) and the day after Christmas (Dec. 26) are expected to be the second and third busiest shopping days, according to the report.

After that, the busiest days will be:

• Wednesday, Dec. 23.

• Saturday, Dec. 12.

• Monday, Dec. 21.

• Saturday, Nov. 28.

• Tuesday, Dec. 22.

• Saturday, Dec. 5.

• Sunday, Dec. 20.

The 10 busiest days in 2020 will account for 34.2% of all holiday traffic as compared to 46.5% in 2019. As a result, the typical holiday traffic peaks will flatten, with more days sharing importance throughout the season, according to the study.

Despite the predicted decline in traffic, Sensormatic Solutions President Bjoern Petersen remained upbeat about the holiday shopping season.

“While COVID-19 is reshaping the way U.S. consumers are currently shopping and will shop for the 2020 holiday season, retailers should remain optimistic,” he said. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve noticed a shift toward weekday shopping as consumers take advantage of the new remote work reality while also consciously avoiding the historically large weekend crowds. We expect this trend to continue into the holiday season. U.S. consumers continue to be more purposeful in their shopping journeys, so retailers need to make sure they capitalize on every in-store visit.”

Overall, the outlook for this year’s holiday season remains positive, Petersen added, noting that in-store traffic was down as low as -82% in April and has since improved to -25.7% for the week ending Sept. 19.

“Now is the time for retailers to strengthen their buy online pickup in-store (BOPIS) and curbside pickup services, which are expected to grow in popularity this year,” he added. “It’s also crucial to provide a safe in-store environment where shoppers feel comfortable through offerings such as contactless checkout and real-time occupancy monitoring to adhere with social distancing guidelines.”