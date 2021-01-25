Budweiser Going Dry with Super Bowl Advertising This Year

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be kept in their stables this year during the Super Bowl telecast. The company said it’s taking a more holistic approach to its advertising for this year’s game. (iStock/BluIz60)

Anheuser-Busch will not be trotting out its iconic Budweiser Clydesdale horses during the telecast of the Feb. 7 Super Bowl this year. In fact, Budweiser won’t be advertising at all during the big game.

The St. Louis-based company, which brews the American-style pale lager, revealed its Super Bowl LV 2021 advertising plans Jan. 25 and said it is taking a more holistic approach, with some of its brands advertising in the Super Bowl national broadcast, others advertising regionally and others only on digital and in social media.

This year Budweiser will produce a digital Super Bowl spot that Anheuser-Busch says celebrates “the resilience of America during a particularly challenging year.” For the first time in 37 years, the brand will forego its in-game Super Bowl airtime and reallocate that investment to support the Ad Council and public awareness and education throughout the year for the COVID-19 vaccination effort. “This commitment is an investment in a future where we can all get back together safely over a beer,” Anheuser-Busch said.

Anheuser-Busch said the brands advertising during the game reflect the company’s overall commercial strategy, which is focused on rebalancing its portfolio, enhancing connections with consumers and driving innovation to lead future growth.

Anheuser-Busch will have four minutes of advertising airtime in the national broadcast, and there will be spots from Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, Michelob ULTRA and Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer. Stella Artois and Cutwater Spirits will both advertise regionally during the telecast.

In addition to the brands, Anheuser-Busch will produce its first corporate Super Bowl commercial which launches a campaign highlighting the company’s commitment to making a positive impact on communities and playing a role in the nation’s economic recovery. Anheuser-Busch said the spot will remind people of the real-life moments when being together matters most. The company said the ad will reintroduce Anheuser-Busch as a company whose heritage as a brewer is the foundation for serving up a better way to make a meaningful impact far beyond the products it sells.

“A key learning from 2020 is that we must prioritize humanity and purpose,” said Marcel Marcondes, the chief marketing officer for Anheuser-Busch. “So you’ll see us show up differently at the Super Bowl this year.”

Anheuser-Busch said its commitment to helping in the country’s recovery began last April when it began leveraging its production capabilities to produce hand sanitizer at its Baldwinsville, N.Y., and Los Angeles breweries. Shortly thereafter, the company said it would unite its sports partners to reallocate its sports sponsorship dollars and make empty stadiums available for critically needed blood drives as a result of the health crisis.

Anheuser-Busch’s 2021 Super Bowl spots have earned the Gold Green Seal from the Environmental Media Association. The EMA Green Seal certification for production is an established set of guidelines for sustainable production of TV, movies, and events. Anheuser-Busch will be the first major advertiser to adopt these guidelines throughout Super Bowl advertising production, reflecting the company’s commitment to building a more sustainable future.

Anheuser-Busch owns and operate more than 100 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants.